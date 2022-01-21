2022 Development Charge Rates

Attention: Architects, Engineers, Home Builders, Industrial, Commercial and Institutional (ICI) Contractors

Please be advised that the current Development Charge (DC) rates will increase as of March 2, 2022. This is part of the annual indexing processes which increases DC rates based on the StatsCan Q3 Non-Residential Construction Price Index (NRCPI).

The 2021 Q3 NRCPI is 11.6%, which is the highest in the past 13 years. This reflects the recovery of construction prices from pandemic lows, as well as supply and demand imbalances in some markets.

The new rates will apply to all building permits issued after March 1, 2022.

Residential building permits (houses)

The total flat rate for detached and semi-detached house permits is increasing from $41,210 per unit to $45,660 per unit. The new rates for other unit types will be available online at guelph.ca/dc shortly.

Respecting legislated building permit turnaround times of 10 business days, residential building permit applications should be submitted by no later than February 11, 2022 to be eligible to receive the current rates. However, please be aware that even if your permit application is submitted by February 11, if it is refused and unable to be issued until after March 1, the new development charge rates will apply and will need to be paid prior to issuance.

ICI building permits (new buildings, additions, etc.)

The non-residential rate for ICI permits is increasing from $142.24/m² ($13.21/ft²) to $158.73/m² ($14.75/ft²).

Respecting legislated building permit turnaround times of 20 business days, ICI building permit applications should be submitted by no later than January 28, 2022 to be eligible to receive the current rates. However, please be aware that even if your permit application is submitted by January 28, if it is refused and unable to be issued until after March 1, the new development charge rates will apply and will need to be paid prior to issuance.

Existing building permit applications are also affected by this increase. Where existing applications are currently under review or have been refused, all items preventing those permits from being issued must be fully resolved (not just submitted) by no later than February 23, 2021 to be eligible to receive the current rates.

Please also be aware that the Building Code Act requires that construction commence within six months after permit issuance and that construction continue uninterrupted.

For information on the Development Charge By-law please visit guelph.ca/dc.

Should you have any additional questions regarding the Development Charge By-law and/or rates, please contact the Finance department directly. They can be reached by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 519-837-5610.

Building Services

519-837-5615

[email protected]