145 Speedvale Avenue West

The purpose of the Zoning By-law Amendment application is to change the zoning from the “Specialized Convenience Commercial” (C.1-17) Zone to a new “Specialized Convenience Commercial” (C.1-xx) Zone to allow for the redevelopment of the existing vehicle gas bar and convenience store and to add an automatic car wash as a permitted use.
Associated reports and materials
- Planning Report-November 2021
- Building Elevation-October 2021
- Building Elevation 2-October 2021
- Functioning Servicing Report-October 2021
- Grading Plan-October 2021
- Landscape Plan-October 2021
- Noise Study-October 2021
- Notes, Details, Plan-October 2021
- Phase II-Environmental Site Assessment-November 2020
- Pre and Post Dev Drainage-October 2021
- Proposed Site Plan-October 2021
- Servicing Plan-October 2021
