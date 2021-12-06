Trendos Interiors expands to Guelph

Guelph, Ont., December 6, 2021—Trendos Interiors, a retailer offering do it yourself (DIY) experiences, officially opened a new location at 802 York Road over the weekend. Trendos Interiors has been operating in Georgetown, Ontario since 2017 and the expansion to Guelph is their second location.

Trendos Interiors is a retail store that sells paints and painting accessories, candles, bath and body products, home décor and hardware, and DIY paint and craft kits. Trendos Interiors plans to offer workshops in the near future.

Trendos Interiors chose to invest in Guelph because of the community’s eco-conscious residents who are interested in reducing their carbon footprint and protecting their environment. Trendos Interiors sells products that use less packaging and that help people repurpose or refinish furniture to keep it out of landfills.

The York Road location is Trendos Interiors’ entry into the Guelph market; they plan to move to a larger space closer to the downtown where bigger workshops can be offered, which could also bring opportunities for employment as they grow.

Learn more about how the City makes it easy to do business in Guelph at guelph.ca/business.

Quotes

“Guelph is thrilled to welcome another new business into our community. Businesses continue to see Guelph as a great place to set up. Our economic development team, along with Council is here to help every business thrive and create new jobs within our city. Congratulations on your opening!”

– Mayor Cam Guthrie, City of Guelph

“A warm welcome to Trendos Interiors in the launch of their exciting new York Road location. Trendos Interiors are a great fit for our community and the City along with business support partners are here to help support the continued growth in our community.”

– Christine Chapman, Manager, Economic Development, City of Guelph

“We’re happy to be expanding our business into Guelph. The paint that I sell is so incredibly popular with the DIY community, that I knew bringing it to Guelph was a smart idea. Guelph is also a city that I have spent a lot of time in over the years and I absolutely love it.”

– Mary Beth Trendos, Owner, Trendos Interiors

About Trendos Interiors

Trendos Interiors is a retailer for Fusion Mineral Paint and Kind Moose Candle Co candles. Trendos Interiors began operations in 2017 and now operates two locations. If you have furniture, cabinetry, walls, stairs, railings or even outdoor surfaces like garage doors, front doors or patio furniture that need a makeover, Trendos Interiors offer everything you need to easily and inexpensively complete any painting project, and they will walk you through the process to ensure you get the best results. For more information, visit trendosinteriors.com.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether it’s making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location, and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. We support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community.

