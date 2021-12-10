’Tis the season for a Holiday Night Market on December 23

Guelph, Ont., December 10, 2021 – Join us on Wednesday, December 23 for an evening of music and cheer as you shop at Guelph Farmers’ Market’s Holiday Night Market!

The Holiday Night Market, open from 3 to 8 p.m., offers an opportunity for a seasonal celebration and special last-minute shopping with regular and visiting vendors. Pick up everything from local produce, artisan pieces, specialty foods including food trucks, to craft beverages. You’ll also be entertained with live performances just outside the market.

For more information about participating vendors, what you can find, and live entertainment listings, visit guelph.ca/farmersmarket.

About the Guelph Farmers’ Market

The Guelph Farmers’ Market is one of Guelph’s oldest and well-loved traditions offering fresh local food, artisanal products and a friendly and a welcoming atmosphere year-round. Visit the market at 4 Gordon Street on Saturdays year-round from 7 a.m. to noon to continue a tradition of pride and community while supporting local businesses, sustainability and entrepreneurship.

For more information

Leanne McGray, Farmers’ Market Coordinator

Economic Development and Tourism Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, extension 3546

[email protected]