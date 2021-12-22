Some City rates and fees changing January 1

On January 1, 2022, rates and fees for some City services and programs, such as water, wastewater, public waste drop-off and parking, will increase. View the 2022 and 2023 rates, fees and charges guide for a full list of what’s increasing and what’s staying the same.

The changes are part of the Council-approved 2022 and 2023 budgets.

Water, wastewater and stormwater rates

The volume charges for water and wastewater will each increase by five cents, to $1.87 per cubic metre for water and $1.99 per cubic metre for wastewater.

Monthly stormwater fees will increase to $7, an increase of 60 cents per month.

Parking fees

Monthly parking permit fees will increase by five per cent for most parkades and parking lots. There will be no fee increase for the Norwich and Arthur Street parking lots.

Hourly downtown parking rates will increase from $2.50 to $3 per hour.

Public waste drop-off

The minimum fee to drop off waste, including mixed waste (unsorted garbage) or yard waste, will remain at $10. Per metric tonne, the fee is $128 for mixed waste, yard waste, or clean fill (stones, sod, topsoil) and $94 for clean asphalt shingles.

The fees for new or replacement waste carts are $63 for medium, $85 for large and $96 for extra large. Replacement of damaged carts is free if the warranty applies.

Visit guelph.ca/waste for a complete list of public drop-off fees.

