Search begins for Guelph’s next Artist in Residence

Guelph, Ont., December 10, 2021 — Guelph-based artists are invited to submit Expressions of Interest for the 2022 Artist in Residence program.

The successful artist will develop a project that engages residents and visitors, animates public spaces, and promotes an appreciation of the arts.

The program, now in its ninth year, is open to local artists practicing in all art forms including visual, literary or performing arts; architecture and design; or media arts such as sound, video or photography.

The successful project will need to include virtual elements to ensure the health and safety of all involved while COVID-19 restrictions continue to be in place; however, project proposals including small gatherings, self-guided offerings, and/or interactive elements will be considered as long as COVID-19 safety protocols are addressed and implemented.

Submit today!

The residency position will be filled through a two-stage selection process.

Stage one

Artists will submit a resume, three examples of previous works and an Expression of Interest outlining a preliminary project proposal through an online form. Artists will be evaluated on their qualifications, experience, body of work, merit of proposal and capacity to engage the community.

Expressions of Interest are due February 1, 2022 at 11:59 p.m., and will be assessed by the City’s Council-appointed, seven-member Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC).

Stage two

Three artists will be invited to expand and develop their preliminary proposal by submitting a detailed project outline. Each short-listed artist will attend a virtual interview to discuss their proposal with a PAAC member and staff program coordinator, and will be paid an honorarium of $325 for their submission.

The successful artist will be announced at the end of April 2022.

Artists should note this is not a live-in residency, and while permits may be issued for temporary use of public spaces and facilities, studio space is not provided.

Visit guelph.ca/airguelph to read the full Call to Artists.

