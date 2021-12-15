Reconstruction of five Guelph playgrounds starts July 19

Guelph, Ont., July 13, 2021 – The City is replacing five Guelph playgrounds starting July 19: Bullfrog Pond, Clair, Kortright Hills, W.E. Hamilton and Westminster Parks.

Construction was expected to be complete by December 21, 2021, weather permitting, but delays to some playgrounds are being experienced.

W.E. Hamilton Park

Delayed opening until spring 2022.

Weather and product/material delays have impacted timeline for completion. The site will remain closed for the duration of the winter for public safety. Work will be completed in early spring 2022 when the project will be completed and opened up for public use.

Westminster Woods Park

Delayed opening until winter 2022.

Product/material delays have impacted timeline for completion. The site will remain closed for the duration of the holidays for public safety. Work will be completed in winter 2022 when the project will be completed and open for public use.

Each playground design was chosen by the community during engagement completed in 2020. Park users are asked to stay out of the construction sites until work is complete and fencing is removed. Use the park locator map online to find a playground nearby to play instead.

Kortright Hills Park

Clair Park

Bullfrog Pond Park

Westminster Woods Park

W.E. Hamilton Park

Taking care of our trees

There are six trees that must be removed from Bullfrog Pond and W.E. Hamilton Parks because construction will impact the health and stability of the trees. We’ve made every effort through design to preserve healthy trees on the sites and we will continue to do so during construction. The playground design will plan for trees to be re-planted in their place.

For more information

Stefan Ilic, Park Planning Technologist

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3349

[email protected]