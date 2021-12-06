Province approves boundary adjustment and zoning changes for Dolime quarry lands to protect local drinking water

Agreement with quarry owners provides a commitment to full planning process for new residential community

Guelph, Ont., December 6, 2021 – Today, Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced that the Province of Ontario has approved the City of Guelph’s request for a boundary adjustment to include the Dolime Quarry lands in Guelph’s municipal boundary and a Minister’s Zoning Order to allow future residential development on the property.

“Every step we’ve made toward protecting our community’s drinking water has felt like progress, but this one is the big one,” says Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I want to thank Minister Steve Clark for upholding our community-supported solution to a complex problem. The approval of our requests makes the Province’s commitment to drinking water protection loud and clear.”

“Young families, seniors and all hardworking Ontarians are desperate for housing that meets their needs and budget. As Ontario enters a period of economic recovery, we are working hard to protect our progress and increase the supply of housing our province needs,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “I’m proud to grant the City of Guelph’s request for a Minister’s Zoning Order to help build more homes faster, all while protecting the drinking water for the people of Guelph and Eramosa.”

Commitment to thorough planning process with opportunities for community input

While the Province was unable to include Council’s direction around the requirement for a full planning process for the residential community in the zoning order, the City and quarry owner, River Valley Developments Inc. (RVD), have signed an agreement that publicly commits to following a thorough public planning process for the new residential community, and ensures Council’s direction is met. Together, the Minister’s Zoning Order allows for residential development on the lands in principle, and the agreement between the City and RVD articulates the requirement for a planning process, similar to a secondary plan, to determine the specific residential uses that are appropriate.

Planning will include environmental impact and other required studies and define development limits, road networks, parkland allocations, natural heritage buffers, and servicing needs for water, wastewater and stormwater management. The planning process will include opportunities for the community to help shape the new residential development through formal engagement. The agreement also assures that these planning requirements would apply to future property owners if the land is sold.

Next steps

Land use studies and planning for the residential development are expected to begin next year.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Guelph Water Supply Class Environmental Assessment currently underway includes a testing program to monitor water quality and quantity at the Dolime Quarry and throughout Guelph’s southwest. Results from the testing program will be used inform the need for, and design and function of a water management system to protect Guelph’s drinking water for the long-term and help determine how much additional water supply is available to meet Guelph’s growing needs. We’ll also be looking into the environmental impacts of using groundwater resources currently used in quarry operations.

