Proof of vaccination requirements change for high-risk indoor facilities

Guelph, Ont., December 14, 2021 – The City is updating its proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for people entering high-risk indoor facilities to meet provincial requirements announced on December 10, 2021.

Youth aged 12-17 must show proof of vaccination for organized sports

Starting December 20, 2021, youth aged 12-17 years old who play organized sports at City recreation facilities are no longer exempt from proof of vaccination. This requirement applies to sports leagues and organized pick-up sports. Previously, only youth visiting the facilities for things outside organized sports were required to show proof of vaccination.

Enhanced vaccine certificates with QR codes mandatory as of January 4

Starting January 4, 2022, enhanced vaccine and exemption certificates with the QR code are required for anyone age 12 and up when entering Centennial Arena, Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, Exhibition Arena, Guelph Sports Dome, Sleeman Centre Arena, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, West End Community Centre and Guelph Museums. Staff will use the Verify Ontario app on site to confirm vaccination status by scanning the QR code.

Visitors to these facilities should arrive 20 minutes before a planned visit to allow time for the required screening, contact tracing and vaccine QR code scanning before they can enter a facility.

Get an enhanced vaccine certificate QR code

If you have a green health card, download your enhanced certificate with QR code online at covid19.ontariohealth.ca using your health card number and postal code. Anyone with a red and white health card or no health card must call 1-833-943-3900 to request their enhanced certificate.

Save the vaccine certificate with QR code:

as a PDF (printed or digital version is acceptable).

to a mobile device, for example a smartphone or tablet.

as a screenshot or image of the full QR code.

in an email sent to an email address or saved to a device.

Residents without a computer, smartphone or tablet can print their enhanced certificates at the

Learn more about requirements for enhanced vaccine certificates.

Enhanced exemption certificates required by January 10

Anyone with a medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccination must ask an Ontario physician or registered nurse to submit their exemption directly to the public health unit where their doctor or registered nurse is located. Paper or digital doctors notes will no longer be accepted and must be replaced with enhanced certificates that include a QR code.

