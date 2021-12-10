Official CN statement about overnight operations in Guelph

The following is the official statement from CN Rail about overnight operations and noise in Guelph (dated December 9, 2021).

“CN would like to apologize for the inconveniences and frustrations caused by recent operational activity outside of normal operations. Recently there has been an increased demand from local customers for increased carloads. On occasion when daytime crews are unable to fully meet that demand, there is a need to add an additional train to tackle that volume in the evenings.

Beginning this week, CN is implementing additional train crews to its existing daytime operations on its network that will be able to handle this increase in volume during normal hours of operation. With this increased daytime capacity, we hope to avoid future instances that [your community] experienced recently.”