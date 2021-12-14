Notice of the passing of an updated Development Charges By-law

Guelph City Council passed an updated municipal-wide Development Charges By-law No. 2021-20643 on December 13, 2021 under section 2 (1) of the Development Charges Act, 1997, S.O., 1997 c. 27, as amended.

Any person or organization may appeal to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal under section 14 of the Act, with respect to the updated Development Charges By-law, by filing with the Guelph City Clerk on or before February 1, 2022 a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the bylaw and the reasons supporting the objection.

The schedule of development charges imposed by the bylaw, which came into effect on December 13, 2021, is as follows:

Service Residential (per unit) Non residential Single detached or semi-detached dwelling Apartments and stacked townhouses with 2+ bedrooms Apartments, stacked townhouse, garden suite, bachelor and 1 bedroom Multiple unit dwellings Special care/special dwellings (per square metre of Gross floor Area) (per square foot of Gross floor Area) Total Municipal Wide Services $23,933 $13,281 $9,494 $17,636 $7,901 $71.92 $6.68 Urban Services $14,436 $8,011 $5,727 $10,637 $4,766 $70.32 $6.53 Total Development Charges $38,369 $21,292 $15,222 $28,273 $12,667 $142.24 $13.21

No key map has been provided as the bylaw applies to all lands located within the City of Guelph.

A copy of the complete bylaw is available for examination at the City of Guelph offices, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario N1H 3A1 during regular business hours (weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) excluding statutory holidays.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

For more information about the Development Charges By-law

Lily Yan, Project Manager, Financial Strategy and Long-Term Planning

Finance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3881

[email protected]

This notice was issued December 14, 2021.