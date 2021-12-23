Notice of passing of Designation By-Law: 785 York Road

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario, take notice that:

The Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph has passed By-law Number (2021)-20631 to designate portions of the property known as 785 York Road as being of cultural heritage value or interest under Part IV, Sec. 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Dated at Guelph, Ontario, this day of October 12, 2021.

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

Noticed issued: December 23, 2021