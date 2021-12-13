New Year’s Eve 2021 Extended Transit Service

Guelph Transit will be providing free, extended service on Friday, January 31. Free service will be offered from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Regular Friday service will operate until the usual end of service around 12:45 a.m. After this time, Guelph Transit will offer a modified zone service. Please see the maps and schedules below for more details.

Pick-ups can occur at all existing stops along the zone route or by flagging down the bus if it is safe to stop.

Drop-offs can occur at all existing stops and by request along the zone route if it is safe to stop.

This information is not available on Google Maps or Transit app.

Please arrive at your stop 5 minutes prior to scheduled arrival time.

New Year’s Eve Extended Service zone routes map (PDF)

New Year’s Eve Extended Service schedules (PDF)