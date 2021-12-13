New Year’s Eve 2021 Extended Transit Service

Guelph Transit will be providing free, extended service on Friday, January 31. Free service will be offered from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Regular Friday service will operate until the usual end of service around 12:45 a.m. After this time, Guelph Transit will offer a modified zone service. Please see the maps and schedules below for more details.
- Pick-ups can occur at all existing stops along the zone route or by flagging down the bus if it is safe to stop.
- Drop-offs can occur at all existing stops and by request along the zone route if it is safe to stop.
- This information is not available on Google Maps or Transit app.
- Please arrive at your stop 5 minutes prior to scheduled arrival time.
New Year’s Eve Extended Service zone routes map (PDF)
New Year’s Eve Extended Service schedules (PDF)