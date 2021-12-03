Main Riverside Park parking lots closed December 18 to 31

Guelph, Ont., December 13, 2021 – The main parking lots at Riverside Park, including the lot off Woolwich Street and the gravel and paved lots off Marilyn Drive near the park concession, will be closed between 3-9:30 p.m. from December 18 to 31 for a drive thru Sparkles in the Park.

Riverside Park and its amenities, including the parking lot off Woodlawn Road and Riverview Drive, will remain open to the public.

This closure is in support of the drive thru Sparkles in the Park event hosted by Rotary Club of Guelph.

For more information about Sparkles in the Park, please visit sparklesinthepark.ca.

