Help us stuff an emergency vehicle with pounds of food

Guelph, Ont., December 8, 2021 – Looking for a way to give back to your community this holiday season? Help off-duty police, firefighters and paramedics stuff an emergency vehicle on Saturday, December 11.

The 10th annual Stuff an Emergency Vehicle event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guelph Zehrs located at 1045 Paisley Road.

You can give non-perishable food items or provide cash donations in support of the Guelph Food Bank. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This year, we’re hoping to collect more than 10,000 pounds of much-needed food that will go to individuals and families in need in our community. Thanks to your generous support, we’ve collected more than one million meals in cash/food donations over the last 10 years.

Together, let’s see how many police cars, ambulances and fire trucks we can stuff.

For more information

Leanne Swantko, Deputy Chief

Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2105

[email protected]