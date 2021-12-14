Guelph’s updated development charges provide stable, long-term revenue for future-ready growth

Guelph’s updated Development Charges Bylaw now in effect

Guelph, Ont., December 14, 2021 – Last night, Guelph’s City Council approved amendments to the Development Charges Bylaw, including new rates for development charges. The updated bylaw goes into effect immediately.

Key changes to the Development Charges Bylaw include:

Removing the 10 per cent soft service deduction. The City will now collect 100 per cent of development charges for soft services including: parks and recreation, library, health, ambulance, waste diversion, and parking (until September 2022).

Removing parking services as an eligible development charge as of September 2022.

Updating service categorizes. For example, outdoor and indoor recreation services are now combined as parks and recreation services.

Providing non-profit agencies the option to pay their development charges in instalment over a longer time.

adding and updating definitions.

“With this development charges update, we’re able to meet provincial legislative requirements to reconfirm the bylaw before September 2022,” explains Greg Clark, manager, Financial Strategy and Long-term Planning. “These changes allow us to collect funding for soft services such as park and recreation as development charges continue to be the main source of funding for future capital infrastructure growth, including water pipes, roads, sidewalks, transit, wastewater treatment and City facilities.”

Guelph’s updated Development Changes Bylaw and rates will generate about $1,200 in additional revenue per single detached residential unit built, and $1.26 per square metre of non-residential construction.

With parking services excluded from the development charges as of September 2022, development charge rates will decrease by 0.3 per cent for residential and four per cent reduction for non-residential construction at that time.

Guelph’s updated Development Charges Bylaw now aligns with provincial legislation including Bill 108, the More Homes, More Choice Act.

Appeal period ends February 1

Any person or organization may appeal the updated Development Charges Bylaw to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal by filing a notice of appeal with the City Clerk on or before February 1, 2022. The appeal must include the objection to the bylaw and the reasons supporting the objection. Appeals can be submitted by email at [email protected] or by mail to 1 Carden Street, Guelph, ON N1H 3A1.

