Guelph’s state of emergency to remain in place

Guelph, Ont., December 14, 2021 – After consultation with the Medical Officer of Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, Guelph’s Mayor, Cam Guthrie, has decided the City’s state of emergency will remain in place.

On November 10, Mayor Guthrie announced plans to end the state of emergency on December 31 if COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline, and if vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 were underway.

“With the rise of the OMICRON variant, revoking the state of emergency would be the wrong thing to do,” said Mayor Guthrie. “How fast things can change! Just a few weeks ago we were hopeful we would soon be looking at this pandemic in the rear-view mirror. A continued state of emergency will help ensure we can mobilize City resources as needed to step up the fight against this virus. I continue to urge all residents to get vaccinated, get their booster shots as soon as they are eligible, and continue to follow guidance from Public Health.”

“I am grateful that the elected officials and staff of our municipalities continue to do everything they can to protect residents of Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, Medical Officer of Health and CEO for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health. “The choice to keep the states of emergency in place is a choice to prioritize the health of the people in this region. It is a choice that will save lives. As the OMICRON variant spreads through our region, all of us need to take the necessary steps and continue to make the tough choices that will help protect us and preserve our progress against this pandemic.”

The municipal state of emergency provides Mayor Guthrie, as head of council, the ability to take actions and make orders that he considers necessary to protect the property, health, safety and welfare of the city’s residents. It also delegates some additional authority to the City’s Chief Administrative Officer. Guelph’s state of emergency has been in place since March 26, 2020 and has enabled the City to allocate required resources to quickly assist Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

