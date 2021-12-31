Fire at 739 Woolwich Street

Guelph, Ont., December 31, 2021 – On Thursday December 30, 2021, the Guelph Fire Department responded to a reported fire at a business located at 739 Woolwich Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from a second storey window and the eaves of the commercial building.

Fire crews entered the structure and the fire was quickly brought under control and subsequently extinguished. Crews from Headquarters, and fire stations 2, 3, 4 and 5 were involved in fire ground operations and property conservation efforts.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians. The building was believed to be unoccupied at the time the incident was reported.

The cause of the fire along with an estimate of damage is still under investigation. Guelph Fire investigators are in the process of conducting their on scene portion of the fire investigation.

The Guelph Fire Department would like to thank Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services, Guelph Police Services and Alectra Utilities for their assistance at this unfortunate incident.

