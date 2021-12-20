Downtown merchants offer free parking vouchers for Market and West parkades

Select downtown businesses are offering free parking vouchers for the Market and West parkades while supplies last.

Using the vouchers is easy:

  • Park in either the West Parkade (110 Macdonell Street) or the Market Parkade (10 Wilson Street), taking a ticket upon entry as usual
  • Visit a participating shop or restaurant and ask for a parking voucher at checkout
  • When leaving the parkade, insert the bar-coded parking voucher into the machine.

Shoppers are encouraged to check ahead with their favourite retailers to make sure vouchers are available.

This program is a partnership between the Downtown Guelph Business Association and the City of Guelph.

List of participating downtown businesses

Acqua Salon
All Strung Out
Atmosphere
BioPed*
The Bookshelf
Crème Couture
Cheeky Bambino
Feather & Foe
Flour Barrel*
Gin Mill
Grit & Grace*
Keep In Touch Studio*
Knar Jewellery
NV*
Philthy Philly’s
Plant
Pressed For Time Paninis
RMTJenna*
Sweet / Royal Cat Records
Sweet Violets
Tangy and Tasty*
TD Canada Trust*
The Ten Spot*
Tomme Cheese Shop
Village Cigar Co.
Wimpy’s Diner

*Will have vouchers by December 22

For more Information

Stacey Laughlin, Downtown Revitalization Advisor
Office of the Chief Administrative Officer
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2327
[email protected]

 

 

