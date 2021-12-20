Downtown merchants offer free parking vouchers for Market and West parkades

Select downtown businesses are offering free parking vouchers for the Market and West parkades while supplies last.

Using the vouchers is easy:

Park in either the West Parkade (110 Macdonell Street) or the Market Parkade (10 Wilson Street), taking a ticket upon entry as usual

Visit a participating shop or restaurant and ask for a parking voucher at checkout

When leaving the parkade, insert the bar-coded parking voucher into the machine.

Shoppers are encouraged to check ahead with their favourite retailers to make sure vouchers are available.

This program is a partnership between the Downtown Guelph Business Association and the City of Guelph.

List of participating downtown businesses

Acqua Salon

All Strung Out

Atmosphere

BioPed*

The Bookshelf

Crème Couture

Cheeky Bambino

Feather & Foe

Flour Barrel*

Gin Mill

Grit & Grace*

Keep In Touch Studio*

Knar Jewellery

NV*

Philthy Philly’s

Plant

Pressed For Time Paninis

RMTJenna*

Sweet / Royal Cat Records

Sweet Violets

Tangy and Tasty*

TD Canada Trust*

The Ten Spot*

Tomme Cheese Shop

Village Cigar Co.

Wimpy’s Diner

*Will have vouchers by December 22

For more Information

Stacey Laughlin, Downtown Revitalization Advisor

Office of the Chief Administrative Officer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2327

[email protected]