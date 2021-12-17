Construction notice: York Road closed to through traffic starting end of March

Ontario Street to Brockville Avenue

Notice date: December 17, 2021

Updated construction schedule

December 17, 2021 to April 2022: York Road will be open for east/west traffic

December 17, 2021 to mid-January 2022: Stevenson Street to remain closed

April to June 2022: York Road Construction resumes between Ontario Street and Brockville Avenue

Mid-January to April 2022: Stevenson Street open for north/south traffic

April to June 2022: Stevenson Street construction resumes

About the project

The City is working with Drexler Construction Ltd to install sewer and water pipes and repave the road surface on York Road between Ontario Street and Stevenson Street.

Work paused December 17, 2021 to April 2022

Work is expected to resume the in late March/early April 2022 and be complete by the end of June 2022, weather permitting.

No lane reductions and detours during this time

No lane reductions from December 17, 2021 to April 2022.

Pedestrian access during this time

No impacts to pedestrian access from December 17, 2021 to April 2022.

Property and business access during this time

No impacts to business access from December 17, 20221 to April 2022.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb prior to 6:30 a.m., as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]