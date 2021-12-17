Construction notice: Stevenson Street to remain closed until mid-January 2022

Work required between Ferguson Street and railway tracks

Notice date: December 17, 2021

About the project

Work is being completed on a watermain on Stevenson Street between Ferguson Street and the Guelph Junction Railway (GJR) tracks. This work is needed in order to complete the construction project on York Road between Stevenson and Ontario streets.

The City started this work at Alice Street and Stevenson Street and encountered an unknown watermain configuration, causing delays.

The City will work between Ferguson Street and the GJR tracks to address this watermain configuration. After this work is complete, the City will return to the Stevenson and Alice Street location and complete the work.

The City understands that the traffic impacts to residents caused by this work and the York Road project are extremely inconvenient for everyone and appreciates all residents’ and drivers’ ongoing patience as we complete this necessary work.

Work on Stevenson expected to finish in June 2022

Stevenson Street will remained closed until mid-January 2022. The road will be temporarily restored in mid-January and will be open for traffic. When York Road reconstruction begins again in April 2022, the contractor will be closing the road to continue to the work.

The remainder of the work at both locations (between Ferguson Street and the GJR tracks & Alice Street) is expected to be complete in June 2022.

Lane reductions and detours

Stevenson Street will be closed to through traffic south of Ferguson Street until mid-January 2022.

Stevenson Street will be open for traffic from mid-January 2022 until April 2022.

Pedestrian access

A temporary sidewalk is available for pedestrians on Stevenson Street until the contractor returns to work in April 2022. With a permanent sidewalk to added in spring 2022.

Property and business access

Houses that will have their driveway access restricted will be notified before any work begins.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may impact access to private property and delays should be expected. The City will notify residents in advance of work where driveway access will be impacted longer than one (1) day.

City services – Waste collection

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb prior to 6:30 a.m., as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

226-820-0154

[email protected]