Construction notice: Some streets will see short-term lane reductions starting December 13

Arterial streets across Guelph
Notice date: December 2, 2021
About the project
The City is working with Wessuc Inc. to flush and inspect various wastewater and stormwater sewer mains using closed circuit television (CCTV).
Work begins December 13
Nighttime work will begin Monday, December 13 and continue until Saturday, December 18 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on the following streets:
- Kortright Road between Scottsdale Drive and Rickson Avenue
- Gordon Street between Poppy Drive and Harts Lane
- Edinburgh Road South between Crowe Street and Gordon Street
- Victoria Road between Stone Road and Serena Lane
Lane reductions
There will be temporary short-term lane reductions of about 30 minutes during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in the areas of work will remain open and accessible during the project.
Property and business access
All businesses in the project work area remain open and accessible throughout the project term.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during the project work. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Tracey Lesage, Infrastructure Coordinator
Corporate Asset and Project Management
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2337
[email protected]