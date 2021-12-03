Construction notice: Section of Elizabeth Street closed starting December 18

Wellington Street East to Stevenson Street South

Notice date: December 3, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Neeb Excavating Ltd. to install a sewer pipe and repave the road surface.

Work begins December 18

Work is expected to start on or about Saturday, December 18 and take about three days to complete, weather permitting.

Elizabeth Street closed and detour in effect

Elizabeth Street will be closed to through traffic from Wellington Street East to Stevenson Street South during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Wellington Street East, Wyndham Street South, York Road, Victoria Road South and Elizabeth Street. Local traffic will be permitted along Elizabeth Street, however, there will be no through access at 9 Elizabeth Street.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 9 Elizabeth Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Wellington Street East and Huron Street to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 14 will be temporarily detoured during construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]