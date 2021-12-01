Construction notice: Lane reductions on some city streets start December 2

City wide for urgent maintenance hole repairs

Notice date: December 1, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to complete urgent maintenance hole repairs throughout Guelph.

Work begins December 2

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, December 2 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on the following streets:

Speedvale Avenue at Hanlon Expressway (Highway 6)

Victoria Road North at Eramosa Road

Victoria Road North just north of Cassino Avenue

Watson Parkway at Grange Road

Westmount Road just south of Campion Avenue

Speedvale Avenue at Brentwood Drive

Woodlawn Road West at Royal Road

Ironwood Road south of Sagewood Place

Stanley Street

George Street

Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs and traffic control officers for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the maintenance area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Adam Geldart, Supervisor, Wastewater Collection

Wastewater Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2240

[email protected]