Construction notice: Lane reductions on some city streets start December 2

City wide for urgent maintenance hole repairs
Notice date: December 1, 2021
About the project
The City is working with Capital Paving Inc. to complete urgent maintenance hole repairs throughout Guelph.
Work begins December 2
Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, December 2 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions
There will be lane reductions on the following streets:
- Speedvale Avenue at Hanlon Expressway (Highway 6)
- Victoria Road North at Eramosa Road
- Victoria Road North just north of Cassino Avenue
- Watson Parkway at Grange Road
- Westmount Road just south of Campion Avenue
- Speedvale Avenue at Brentwood Drive
- Woodlawn Road West at Royal Road
- Ironwood Road south of Sagewood Place
- Stanley Street
- George Street
Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs and traffic control officers for safety. A full road closure is not planned, however, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Property and business access
All businesses in the maintenance area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Adam Geldart, Supervisor, Wastewater Collection
Wastewater Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2240
[email protected]