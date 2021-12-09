Collection notice: Telephone survey about 2022 and 2023 Budget process

The City of Guelph is working with Oraclepoll to conduct a telephone survey about the 2022 and 2023 Budget process. The telephone survey begins Thursday, December 9, 2021 and takes about eight to 10 days to complete.

Participation is voluntary. All individual responses are kept confidential and will be used to help us design an even better budget process that includes you and your interests in the municipal budget for 2024 and beyond.

For residents who are not contacted by Oraclepoll and who wish to provide feedback about the budget process, visit haveyoursay.guelph.ca/guelph-city-budget to complete the same survey, but online. Survey closes January 2, 2022.

Personal information, as defined by Section 2 of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001, and in accordance with the provisions of the MFIPPA.

For more information

For more information about the City’s 2022 and 2023 Budget, please contact Tara Baker, treasurer and general manager at 519-822-1260 extension 2084 or email [email protected].

For questions about the collection, use and disclosure of this information please contact the program manager of Information, Privacy and Elections at 519-822-1260 extension 2605 or [email protected].