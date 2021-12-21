City supports 30 organizations through latest round of 2021 Emergency Fund program

Guelph, Ont., December 21, 2021 — The City of Guelph provided $351,472 to 30 organizations, unincorporated groups and individuals through the third phase of the Emergency Fund program, which supports local COVID-19 economic recovery.

“Once again we received many great applications for this phase,” says Danna Evans, general manager, Culture and Recreation. “We’re glad to help businesses, organizations and individuals who continue to support people in our community throughout this extended pandemic situation.”

Guelph’s Emergency Fund supports recipients across all sectors who are improving or sustaining quality of life and helping residents adapt to the pandemic and access programming.

Visit guelph.ca/grants for a detailed list of recipients, funding amounts and projects.

Emergency Fund applications were evaluated by the City’s Social and Community Response Table which includes employees from four departments. The Table compares each applicant’s work with the goals of the Emergency Fund, level of support from the community, capacity to do the work and financial need. The Table then provides funding recommendations to the deputy chief administrative officer for Public Services, Colleen Clack-Bush for final decision and approval.

About Guelph’s Emergency Fund

For a second year, the City of Guelph invited businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19, as well as individuals working to address community needs, to apply for funding as part of Guelph’s economic recovery plan. In total the City of Guelph has provided more than $1.2 million through the Emergency Fund since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

