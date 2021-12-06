City of Guelph services during COVID-19

This page is updated regularly, and information changes quickly. Please follow #COVID19Guelph on Facebook or Twitter for the latest updates.

Showing page 1 of 12 Next

Showing your proof of vaccination or medical exemption

The province requires residents to show proof of vaccination/medical exemption or their COVID-19 vaccine QR code alongside government-issued identification to access certain high-risk indoor services.

All individuals aged 12 years or older must provide identification and proof of vaccination or medical exemption for:

Attending a facility rental

Watching/supervising a game or activity

Using the washrooms or visiting customer service (at recreation facilities only)

Attending a hockey game, basketball game or special event at Sleeman Centre

Attending a performance at River Run Centre

Visiting Guelph Museums

Visiting the Guelph Public Library at West End Community Centre

Anyone under 18 years old is exempt from providing proof of vaccination or medical exemption if participating in an organized sports program. This includes sports leagues and organized pick-up sports.

This affects Centennial Arena, Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, Exhibition Arena, Guelph Sports Dome, Sleeman Centre Arena, Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre.

Get a copy of your vaccine receipt or enhanced QR code

Download a vaccine receipt or your enhanced QR code online at covid19.ontariohealth.ca using a green health card and postal code. Anyone with red and white health cards or no health card must call 1-833-943-3900.

Building permits and inspections

The City will continue inspections for essential construction and accepting, reviewing and issuing all building permits. Visit guelph.ca/building for online services and more information.

Ontario One Call: utility locate requests

The City is prioritizing utility locate requests for emergencies and for businesses providing essential services.

City Council and committee meetings

Learn when and how to participate in online City Council and committee meetings at guelph.ca/council.

City Hall

Please consider using the mail slot at the front of City Hall or online services at guelph.ca.

ServiceGuelph is open at City Hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Proof of vaccination is not required to visit the ServiceGuelph counter at City Hall. Marriage licences are issued by appointment only.

Visit guelph.ca/serviceguelph for more information.

Garbage and recycling

At-Home Rapid Antigen test kits must be placed into a securely tied clear bag and then into your grey cart for collection. Visit guelph.ca/waste for pick-up schedules, public waste drop-off hours, fees, and guidelines – please wear a mask if you visit the drop-off.

Guelph Provincial Offences Court

You can pay tickets and request a trial or extension at the Guelph Provincial Offences Court from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. All in-person court proceedings are unavailable until further notice. You may attend court remotely by audio or video. Before attending your new court date or any previously-scheduled court date, you will need to check-in with the prosecutor.

For more information visit guelph.ca/court.

Guelph Transit

Masks are required. Guelph Transit is using a 30-minute schedule, Monday to Saturday and regular Sunday service. Administration office is open.

Bus passes and bulky item ticket sales at Evergreen Seniors Community Centre, West End Community Centre and Victoria Road Recreation Centre are suspended. Residents can purchase these items instead at other locations around the city.

Parks and sports fields

Stay two metres away from anyone you don’t live with and avoid crowds larger than 100 people.

Visit guelph.ca/recreation for schedules, registration and booking information and COVID-19 safety measures.

Recreation facilities

You will notice some changes when you arrive at our recreation facilities. You will be prescreened before entering and asked to show proof of vaccination or medical exemption. If you are feeling unwell, please stay home.

A security guard will ask to see your identification if you are:

11 years or under: directed to proceed to customer service table

directed to proceed to customer service table 17 years or under and in organized sport: directed to proceed to customer service table

directed to proceed to customer service table 17 years or under and NOT in organized sport: must show proof of vaccination or medical exemption, and once their proof has been identified they will be directed to proceed to the customer service table

must show proof of vaccination or medical exemption, and once their proof has been identified they will be directed to proceed to the customer service table 18 years or over: must show proof of vaccination or medical exemption, and once their proof has been identified they will be directed to proceed to the customer service table

After the security guard checks identification you must complete contact tracing. One member of each family (an adult where one is attendance) one member of each household will be asked their contact information and phone number.

Facility rentals

Guelph Sports Dome and indoor ice and pool rentals are available for user groups. For rental information, please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5678.

Recreation programs

Drop in swims are running at Victoria Road Recreation Centre and West End Community Centre. Register and pay with a credit card for drop in swims up to 72 hours in advance online or call 519-837-5699. You can also pay in person.

For recreation program information, please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5699.

Outdoor sports and programs

Outdoor sports leagues can resume games and practices. Outdoor recreation programs, fitness classes and personal training are permitted where people can stay at least two metres apart.

Guelph Museums

Guelph Museums is open. Proof of vaccination or medical exemption is required for entry. Visit guelphmuseums.ca for more information.

River Run Centre

River Run Centre is open to events with reserved seating. Proof of vaccination or medical exemption is required to watch shows and performances. Information about upcoming events will be posted at riverrun.ca.

Sleeman Centre

The Sleeman Centre is open for spectators to watch Guelph Nighthawks home games. Proof of vaccination or medical exemption is required to watch hockey and basketball and to attend events. Visit thenighthawks.ca for a complete list of upcoming games and tickets.

Water meter replacements resumed

If you’re due for a water meter replacement or had a meter replacement appointment postponed, Neptune Technologies will be reaching out to you by letter or phone to book an appointment.

Report a concern

Up to 100 people can gather outdoors and up to 25 people can gather indoors. If you live alone you can have close contact with one other household.

COVID-19 charges and fines November 28-December 4

Guelph Police and Bylaw officers will not stop people out walking or driving. Officers will issue charges and fines for blatant, deliberate or repeated violations of the Reopening Ontario Act. A summary of COVID-19 complaints and charges will be updated every Tuesday.

Bylaw compliance responded to seven calls related to COVID-19 and five businesses/individuals were educated. One charge was issued.

calls related to COVID-19 and five businesses/individuals were educated. One charge was issued. Guelph Police Service issued no tickets or charges.

Set fines

Failure to comply with Reopening Ontario Act $750

Obstructing anyone performing an activity or duty under the Reopening Ontario Act $1,000

Shop local. Shop safe. #guelphshops

For a directory of local shops and services visit guelphshops.ca. Share photos and stories about your favourites using #guelphshops.

Get vaccinated

All COVID-19 vaccines being used are clinically-tested and approved by Health Canada. They are safe, effective; they protect you and those around you.

You no longer have to pre-register or book an appointment! Visit wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccination to see a list of drop-in clinics near you.

Children 5-11 years old are eligible for vaccinations

Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Help kids stay in school and safely return to the activities they love. Visit wdgpublichealth.ca/vaccine-kids to book your child’s appointment today. You can also check with your primary healthcare provider to see if they are giving vaccinations or check with a local pharmacy.

Get a booster shot

Booster shots are being offered to residents living in congregate settings, people who are 70+ years old, healthcare workers and people identifying as First Nations, Inuit or Métis.

Booster doses increase protection that may have decreased over time. Anyone with two valid doses is still considered fully vaccinated. Booster doses help protect the most vulnerable members of our community.

Book an appointment at a pharmacy

Visit covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations to find a pharmacy near you. Book an appointment or call to see if walk-in vaccinations are available.

COVID-19 testing in Guelph

Check the most up-to-date list of symptoms and take the self-assessment. Learn more about where and when to get tested for COVID-19.

Support for people and families

Canadian Mental Health Association

Wellness workshops: Guelph Family Health Team



Financial help from the Government of Canada



Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Ontario Emergency Assistance Program can help you with the cost of food, rent, childcare, disability support, medicine transportation and housing.

Apply for Ontario Works online or call 519-837-6274.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Local support for homeless, food-insecure

Several local agencies are working together to support people who may need food and shelter during this crisis. Learn more about Guelph’s plan to help the homeless during COVID-19.

Volunteering during COVID-19

The People Information Network is the best place to connect with organizations looking for volunteers to help out during COVID-19. Subscribe to weekly updates follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter or call 519-822-0912 for current opportunities.

Support for business

Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery



Personal protective equipment (PPE) for Guelph businesses

The Province of Ontario has posted sector-specific guidelines and a Workplace PPE Supplier Directory for business in need of PPE. For more information, visit ontario.ca/ppe.

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce has also created a centralized directory to help businesses source PPE locally. For more information, visit guelphchamber.com.

Government of Canada

Resources for Canadian Businesses offers Temporary Business Wage Subsidy, work-sharing options, tax deferrals, loans, and mortgage deferrals.

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund provides financial contributions (interest-free loans) to help support fixed operating costs of small and medium sized enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic if they have been unable to access other Government of Canada measures.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Parliament, Lloyd Longfield if you have questions about programs and resources offered by the Government of Canada.

Government of Ontario

Learn more about support available for businesses from the Government of Ontario.

Please contact Guelph’s Member of Provincial Parliament, Mike Schreiner if you have questions about programs and resources provided by the Province of Ontario.

Guelph business support

Please contact the City of Guelph’s Economic Development department if you have general questions or require business support. Get updates in the Mind Your Business e-newsletter, or follow Invest In Guelph on Facebook or Twitter.

Can your business help respond to COVID-19?

Ontario Together Fund $50 million

The Ontario Together Fund will help companies retool, build capacity or adopt the technological changes needed to produce supplies and equipment for hospitals, long-term care homes and other critical public services.

Learn more about Ontario Together funding

Media contact

Katie Duncan, Communications Officer

Corporate Communications and Customer Service

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3519

[email protected]