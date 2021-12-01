City hires Stacey Laughlin as new downtown revitalization advisor

Guelph, Ont., December 1, 2021 – The City of Guelph welcomes Stacey Laughlin as the new downtown revitalization advisor.

Laughlin starts in her role on December 13 with the Office of the Chief Administrative Officer. Currently, she is the City’s senior policy planner in Planning and Building Services.

“We’re excited to have Stacey step into this new role and apply her extensive municipal planning experience to fostering relationships with our downtown stakeholders,” says Scott Stewart, the City’s chief administrative officer. “Guided by the City’s Strategic Plan: Guelph. Future Ready, she will play an integral part in helping us achieve our vision for an inclusive, connected and prosperous Guelph.”

In this position, Laughlin will also advise on strategies and municipal service delivery in downtown Guelph, work closely with the Baker District redevelopment project team, and serve as the main contact between the City and stakeholders for downtown infrastructure projects. Specifically, she will listen and learn from stakeholders to inform City decision-making on work in the downtown; proactively share updates with the downtown community about City projects; facilitate opportunities for constructive dialogue and input; and lead service delivery improvements.

With more than 18 years of policy and development planning experience, Laughlin’s strong leadership and her facilitation, communication, problem-solving, interpersonal, time management and organizational skills stood out during the City’s competitive recruitment process. Laughlin has a bachelor of environmental studies from the University of Waterloo and is a professional planner with the Ontario Professional Planners Institute and Canadian Institute of Planners.

The downtown revitalization advisor is a two-year contract position.

