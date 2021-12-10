City ensuring accessibility for all Guelphites and visitors

City compliant with Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act

Guelph, Ont., December 10, 2021 – The City of Guelph and the Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) are pleased to report the City remains compliant with the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA).

Highlights from this year’s accessibility compliance report show:

“This year, the City made many leaps forward to increase accessibility for all citizens,” says Leanne Warren, Accessibility Project Specialist with the City. “Specifically, introducing the on-demand bus service to complement the conventional bus service allows people of all abilities get to and from their destinations on their terms; modeling a truly equitable service.”

“This year the Accessibility Advisory Committee learned from, discussed and commented on a number of topics which have a direct impact on people with disabilities.” says Mike Greer, chair of the Accessibility Advisory Committee. “The Committee and City staff continue to foster a healthy environment allowing for open and honest discussions around accessibility in Guelph. We thank City staff who continue to advocate for accessibility within Guelph, and we recognize there is still work to be done to ensure the views of the Committee and all persons with disabilities in the community are represented with a greater weight.”

Next steps include implementing accessible voting services, such as a vote from home service pilot, for the upcoming 2022 municipal election.

The City provides an accessibility compliance report to the Province of Ontario at the end of each calendar year.

