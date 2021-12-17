Capacity reduced to half at City facilities in fight against COVID-19 variants

Indoor gatherings limited to 10, outdoors limited to 25

Guelph, Ont., December 17, 2021 – Earlier today the province announced that high-risk indoor settings must reduce capacity to 50 percent starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, December 19 to quell rising COVID-19 cases, particularly the OMICRON variant.

These capacity limits apply to City recreation centres, Guelph Museums, River Run Centre and Guelph Public Libraries. The capacity of Sleeman Centre was reduced on December 15 following provincial orders, and following today’s announcement, no food or drinks can be purchased at the facility.

Please be kind to frontline staff at the door and on the phone. They are doing everything possible to respect provincial guidelines while delivering services our community relies on everyday.

What this means for businesses and gatherings during the holidays

Indoor gatherings are restricted to 10 people while outdoor gatherings are restricted to 25 people. Bylaw Compliance Officers will enforce provincial gathering restrictions and capacity limits at restaurants, bars, personal care services, gyms, pharmacies, malls, personal services and more.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health, the City of Guelph and Guelph Police Service remind people and businesses that following provincial regulations and public health guidelines with respect to gatherings is essential to prevent the spread of the OMICRON variant which is active in the Guelph community.

Report a concern about a gathering or business

The City continues to educate people and businesses about restrictions and respond to concerns.

Set fines

Failure to comply with Reopening Ontario Act $750

Obstructing anyone performing an activity or duty under the Reopening Ontario Act $1,000

In addition to set fines, the City is prepared to issue court summons for people or business owners who deliberately, flagrantly or repeatedly violate the Reopening Ontario Act.

Keep up to date on City the status of City services by visiting guelph.ca/covid19.

