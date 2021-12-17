All aboard Guelph Transit! Ride for free into the new year

Service extended to 2:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day

Guelph, Ont., December 17, 2021 – Celebrate the start of 2022 by leaving the car at home. Guelph Transit will get you on your way for free this New Year’s Eve, starting at 7 p.m.

Service will flip to five zoned routes running every 30 minutes starting at 1 a.m. connecting riders to downtown Guelph or the University Centre. The last bus leaves Guelph Central Station at 2:15 a.m. to accommodate late-night celebrations. The five zones include a route that runs between downtown Guelph and the University Centre.

Stay COVID-19 safe by:

Wearing a mask.

Staying 2.5 metres (6 feet) from people you don’t live with.

Using alcohol-based hand sanitizer before and after your ride.

This marks the fifth year Guelph Transit has provided free and extended public transit on New Year’s.

Follow the holiday schedule on January 1

Guelph Transit’s holiday hours apply on January 1. That means buses will operate from 9:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. on a staggered 60-minute schedule.

For more information

519-822-1811

[email protected]