City of Guelph to provide bylaw enforcement to the Township of Wellington North for one year pilot

Media release first posted by the Township of Wellington North.

The Township of Wellington North has signed an agreement with the City of Guelph to provide bylaw enforcement services to the township for a one-year pilot starting January 1, 2022.

Bylaw officers will enforce:

Property standards

Swimming pool enclosures

Door-to-door sales

Zoning infractions

This is an example of how neighbouring municipalities can work together to share expertise and is another step in evaluating the way Wellington North does business and looks for efficiencies.

“Partnering with the City of Guelph for bylaw enforcement will allow complaints to be handled more effectively in the township,” says Wellington North Chief Building Official, Darren Jones. “Regular reports will be used to assess and modify service and fill in any gaps in delivery, while also assessing the benefits in a years time.”

While the pilot is underway, bylaw enforcement within Guelph will continue with no impact to service delivery. The Township will pay for the service directly from their own budgets.

“The City is pleased to partner with Wellington North township for this enforcement pilot,” says Scott Green, manager of Corporate and Community Safety with the City of Guelph. “Our bylaw compliance officers bring years of experience and professionalism to the community, and we look forward to supporting our neighbours just north of us.”

The pilot will be evaluated in late 2022 to understand what’s working well, what can be adjusted and seek community feedback before determining if the service delivery by Guelph bylaw enforcement should continue.

In the meantime, residents of Wellington North can report a bylaw-related concern by calling 519-848-3620.

For more information

Darren Jones, Chief Building Official

Township of Wellington North

519-848-3620 extension 4462

[email protected]