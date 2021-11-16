West End Community Centre temporary pool and gym closures start November 22

HVAC equipment upgrades taking place at City facility

Guelph, Ont., November 16, 2021 – We’re upgrading the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment at the West End Community Centre to provide energy and cost savings while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Impacts to West End Community Centre users

As part of this first phase of work, we will replace six (6) HVAC units on the facility roof and will require a crane on three (3) separate days. Crane dates depend on wind and weather and are typically scheduled a day or two ahead of time. Exact dates will be shared with community centre patrons as soon as they are available. Notices will be posted on bulletin boards within the facility, emailed to registered participants, and the online notice will also be updated.

While the crane is on site, the main pool entrance, a section of the drive lane and sidewalk and the first two rows of the parking lot by the main entrance, will all be temporarily closed.

For public safety, the areas around and underneath the crane must be evacuated. This means on crane days between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., the pool and change rooms, gym, service desk and adjoining hallways will be closed. The West End Community Centre will remain partially open; however, patrons will not be able to enter these areas of the building between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. while the crane is on site.

The library and ice arena will remain open. Please use alternate entrances and follow signs for safety.

During the weeks of November 22 and November 29, there will be reduced access to the Men’s change room, the hallway to the gym, the hallway to the pool change rooms and the fitness room. All hallways will have enough space and be accessible for patrons.

As the HVAC units are replaced, the heating in some sections of the building will be turned off. Temporary space heaters will be used to heat impacted sections.

You may notice some construction noise and minor odours due to welding in the facility during November and early December.

Construction starts November 22

We’ll do work in two phases:

Phase 1 – November 18 to December 24, 2021 weather permitting

Phase 2 – Spring 2022

Work in the spring includes the replacement of the remaining 14 HVAC units. We’ll issue a notice in the spring before construction starts at the West End Community Centre.

Energy savings and green house gas reductions

Upgrading the HVAC equipment at the West End Community Centre with air source heat pumps with energy recovery supports the City’s commitment to mitigate climate change by reducing its energy footprint through retrofits. The new heating system will save the City about $290,000 a year in energy costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 194,400 kg CO2e each year.

For more information

West End Community Centre programing

Lynne Briggs, Manager

Recreation Services, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2683

[email protected]

West End Community Centre energy upgrades

Bryan Ho-Yan, Manager, Corporate Energy and Climate Change

Facilities and Energy Management

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2672

[email protected]