Tree removal in Deerpath Park to support Paisley Pumping Station upgrades

Seven trees being removed in December

Guelph, Ont., November 16, 2021 – We’re removing seven (7) trees in northwest corner of Deerpath Park to prepare the area for upgrades at the Paisley Pumping Station. While we make every effort to preserve healthy trees, these trees are located over the water mains and planned construction will negatively impact the future health and stability of the trees.

Tree removal will happen in December and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Park and trail users should stay out of the marked work area and follow signs for safety.

The City will plant replacement trees in and around Deerpath Park.

Paisley Pumping Station reconstruction

