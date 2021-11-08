The final design for Hammill Park has been chosen!

Construction expected to start in June 2022

Guelph, Ont., November 8, 2021 – The Hammill Park master plan and park design are now complete thanks to input we received from you, the community, during two rounds of engagement this summer. Construction will get underway on the new east end park in June 2022.

Final park features

Playground and swings

Shade structure

Picnic tables and benches

Games tables and a ping pong table

Rain and pollinator garden

Space for a community garden

Green spaces

The next steps include choosing play equipment this fall, selecting and awarding the construction contract and complete installation by the end of 2022.

The Gosling Foundation is donating elm trees from the Gosling Research Institute for Plant Preservation at the University of Guelph in memory of Ken Hammill.

Why we create park master plans

A park master plan is a blueprint that guides park design according to the space and community needs. We look at everything that makes a park a place to play, including how it’s graded, what surfaces to use, pathways, tables and benches, playground equipment and shelters. Master plans make sure our parks are functional, aesthetically pleasing and create a sense of community space that fosters mental and physical health.

Resources

Read the second phase engagement summary

