Overnight on-street parking restrictions begin December 1

Register for the parking exemption portal at guelph.ca/parking

Guelph, Ont., November 8, 2021 – Starting December 1, the overnight on-street parking restrictions resume until April 1.

During that time, there is no overnight parking allowed on City streets, including downtown, between 2–6 a.m. unless otherwise signed. Tickets for parking overnight on-street are $35. Vehicles can be towed at the owner’s expense.

Apply for a parking exemption

If you need to park on a street overnight, you can apply for an exemption through our parking exemption portal. The portal sends you email confirmation of your exemptions and notifies you if your exemption is suspended during a plow out.

About parking exemptions

Up to 12 parking exemptions are allowed per residence per year. Each exemption is valid for a maximum of two vehicles for two consecutive nights. Exemptions are cancelled if snow reaches six centimetres or more or a plow out is called.

Things to keep in mind with parking exemptions

Vehicles must be legally parked; all parking and bylaw regulations still apply with overnight exemptions.

Exemptions are suspended for 48 hours when six centimetres of snow falls or a plow out is called.

Reach out to your neighbours for shared parking spaces to keep the streets open for plows. Sign up for plow-out email alerts at ca/snow.

Downtown municipal parking and City arena parking lots can be used if exemptions are cancelled.

For more information

Scott Green, Manager

Corporate and Community Safety, Operations

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3475

[email protected]