Notice of Commencement: Guelph Protected Cycling Network Study

Many residents of our city want to feel more comfortable and secure when cycling in Guelph. The City of Guelph is developing plans for a protected cycling network that will connect large parts of our community. The design solutions will help riders of any age or ability feel comfortable biking along key streets in the city.

Our goal is to provide attractive, affordable and reasonable transportation options for everyone. This study will develop conceptual designs for 13 kilometres of all ages and abilities protected cycling infrastructure along three corridors:

Eramosa Road between Woolwich Street to Victoria Road (Study Area A)

Gordon Street between Waterloo Avenue to Clair Road (Study Area B)

College Avenue between Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane (Study Area C)

Funding for this project is provided by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) grant.

Have your say

Do you care about road safety in Guelph? Do you travel along Eramosa, Gordon, and College? Would you like to start cycling or do you want to cycle more, but need more comfortable cycling routes? Are you an avid cyclist with something to say about bike infrastructure design? We need all perspectives to help inform the design of a new cycling network for our city. Learn about the project, submit your questions throughout the study, and check out the interactive mapping tool by December 17 to submit feedback about the three study areas at guelph.ca/cyclingnetwork or contact the project manager listed below.

About the process

The conceptual design study is following the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (EA) Process (2000, as amended). The applicable Municipal Class EA project schedule will be determined later in the study. Public input and comments will be incorporated into the planning and design of this project.

For more information

Benita van Miltenburg, Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]

Information collected will be used in accordance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments will become part of the public record. If you require any accommodations to fully participate in this study process, please do not hesitate to contact the project manager.

This notice was first issued November 30, 2021.