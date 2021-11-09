Mont Street closed starting November 15

Woolwich Street to Exhibition Street

Notice date: November 9, 2021

About the project

The City is working with Civil-Link Inc. to install sewer and water pipes, and repave the road surface.

Work begins November 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, November 15 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Mont Street closed

Mont Street will be closed to through traffic from Woolwich Street to Exhibition Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Local traffic will be permitted along Mont Street; however, there will be no through access at 360 Woolwich Street.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk on Mont Street will be closed to pedestrians at 360 Woolwich Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Woolwich Street and Exhibition Street to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Jason Robinson, Construction Engineering Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2241

[email protected]