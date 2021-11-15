Metrolinx notice: Maintenance work between Dublin Street and Wyndham Street

Notice date: November 15, 2021

Metrolinx is rehabilitating retaining walls between Dublin Street and Wyndham Street in Downtown Guelph. The public artwork on Wilson Street and the bike racks by the Farmers’ market will be removed and reinstalled when work is complete.

Read the full notice from Metrolinx.

For more information

Guelph-Wellington Community Relations

Metrolinx

416-202-5015

[email protected]