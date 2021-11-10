Mayor Guthrie plans to revoke Guelph’s state of emergency by year-end

Guelph, Ont. – Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie plans to end the City’s state of emergency on December 31, 2021 if COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and vaccines are available for children under 12.

The decision was made in consultation with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer and the City’s Emergency Operations Control Group. It is aligned with plans in place at the Counties of Wellington and Dufferin, which are also part of the local public health unit.

Mayor Guthrie declared a state of emergency for Guelph on March 26, 2020. The declaration provides for some authority to be delegated from Council to the Chief Administrative Officer and for some employees to be transferred to different roles, work sites, and union groups to fill pandemic-related needs. As the state of emergency ends, those aspects of the City’s operations will revert to normal.

“Recognizing how well our community has done to date, I anticipate a municipal state of emergency will no longer be needed by the end of the year. But that does not mean we are across the finish line in our continued response to COVID-19, and it does not mean we can let our guard down,” says Mayor Guthrie. “This is an administrative change that will be largely invisible to the public. But it’s another milestone in our community’s journey to recovery from the pandemic.”

Adds Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer, “Guelph has made significant strides against the COVID-19 pandemic, boasting a vaccination rate above 90% and growing – something that would have been impossible without the commitment of the City and residents alike. Now it is time to start planning for a return to something more normal for all of us. Like many, I am keen to begin the careful reduction of restrictions guided by the best science and data available. As we work toward that return to normal, each of us must continue to follow public health guidance so that as we approach the time to ease restrictions, we are as safe and as ready as we can be.”

A municipal state of emergency provides a mayor, as head of council, the ability to take actions and make orders that he or she considers necessary to protect the property, health, safety and welfare of the city’s residents. It does not give the mayor any extraordinary authority that is not otherwise provided in law.

Media Contact

Mayor Cam Guthrie

City of Guelph

519-837-5643

[email protected]