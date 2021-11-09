Invasive species removals coming to parks and natural areas

We’re working to improve ecological health in our parks and natural areas by removing invasive plant species like buckthorn and dog strangling vine.

Removals take place throughout the year using mechanical and herbicide methods. The work for each site takes three days to complete, weather permitting. During removals, park facilities and most trails will remain open, however, we ask that you avoid marked work areas until signs are removed.

Dates for specific sites are added as they become available.

Buckthorn

Hanlon Creek Park and Preservation Park North of Kortright Rd., Natural Areas, November to March

Royal Recreational Trail and Natural Area, Victoria Northern Heights Northview Subdivision, November to March

Crane Park, November to December

Trail and Natural area behind Lowes Dr, November to December

Silvercreek Park and Water Street Park Natural areas, December to February

Earl Brimblecombe Park, December to February

Spurline Trail sections from Westmount Rd. to London Rd. and Exhibition St. to Woolwich St., December to February

Goldie Park, December to February

West End Recreation Centre Natural Area, December to February

Stormwater Management Pond Natural area # 108, Behind McCann St., December to February

Hadati Creek Trail, Chesterson Ln. to Grange Rd., December to February

Rickson Park, December to March

Hartsland Park, December to March

Deerpath Park, December to March

Background

Why we remove invasive species from parks and natural areas

Dog strangling vine, Japanese knotweed and buckthorn are invasive species that are not native to Ontario. Invasive species crowd out native species, threaten ecological integrity of parks and natural areas and reduce habitat for wildlife. Removing both invasive species before they establish and spread protects our parks and natural areas.

There are some exemptions available to municipalities under the Pesticide Act that allow us to use pesticides. We assess our needs for pesticides on a case-by-case basis, and only use them for forestry and natural resource management where native ecosystems are threatened. We never use pesticides for cosmetic reasons.

How we’re removing dog strangling vine, Japanese knotweed and buckthorn

We will use machinery and herbicide to remove buckthorn, Japanese knotweed and dog strangling vine from parks and natural areas.

We assess our parks and natural areas regularly and in many cases, mechanical methods alone are not effective. Herbicide is chosen for its overall benefit to the natural area. These benefits include:

Less disruption to the surrounding plants and wildlife that machinery would cause

A better chance of preventing the plants from sprouting, lessening the chance of disturbing the area with further removals

Garlon™ RTU will be used to control the buckthorn. Arsenal® will be used to control dog strangling vine.

These products are registered for use in Canada and have been tested to ensure minimal risks to human health and the environment. Licensed applicators will apply Garlon™ or Arsenal directly onto stems of buckthorn or dog strangling vine as appropriate. Using a targeted application means we will use less and protect surrounding plants.

For more information on Garlon™ or Arsenal® visit the Canadian Pest Management Regulatory Agency’s (PMRA) website or download their app, Pesticide Labels, for on the go information.

Stay out of the work area when signs are present

Both Garlon™ and Arsenal® have a low exposure risk to people and animals, however, the treatment zones are closed to pedestrians during herbicide application. Please avoid entering the treatment area until signs are removed.

For more information

519-837-5626

[email protected]