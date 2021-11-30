Help create a connected cycling network for riders of all ages and abilities

Guelph, Ont., November 30, 2021 – We’re looking to create a protected cycling network in Guelph that will help all riders feel comfortable biking along key streets in the city while connecting large parts of our community. To help us get started, we’d like your input on what this may look like.

As part of this study, we’ll develop conceptual designs for 13 kilometres of “AAA” (all ages and abilities) protected cycling facilities along three corridors that provide safe, continuous connections for cycling and micro-mobility, such as scooters, to and from community destinations and major transit stops. This study will look at:

Eramosa Road between Woolwich Street to Victoria Road (Study Area A)

Gordon Street between Waterloo Avenue to Clair Road (Study Area B)

College Avenue between Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane (Study Area C)

Have your say by December 17

Regardless of whether you travel along Eramosa Road, Gordon Street and College Avenue, drive a vehicle, walk or are a new or avid cyclist, your perspective will help inform the design of a new cycling network for our city. Submit your questions throughout the study and check out the interactive mapping tool by December 17 to submit feedback about the three study areas at haveyoursay.guelph.ca/cycling-network-study.

About the process

The cycling network conceptual design study is following the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (EA) Process (2000, as amended). Public input and comments will be incorporated into the planning and design of this project.

This study is part of the City’s Strategic Plan to create a transportation network that connects us, one that fosters easy, accessible and safe movement through trails, paths, roads and corridors to tie the community together. By investing in and promoting active transportation today, the City is ensuring Guelph will be future ready.

Funding for this project is provided by the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) grant.

For more information

Jennifer Juste, Manager of Transportation Planning

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2791

[email protected]