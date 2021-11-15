Heat your home safely this winter

‘Tis the season’ to be fire safe when temperatures drop and homes require heat. Use caution and prevent fire hazards with fireplaces, furnaces, chimneys, vents and space heaters.

While you’re busy doing your fall yard clean up, don’t forget to do annual checks indoors with the appliances and features you use to heat your home.

Check these crucial heating appliances before winter

Have fuel-burning appliances like your furnace or fireplace inspected annually by a registered fuel contractor. Find one at ca.

Check chimneys and intake/exhaust vents to keep them clear of dust, debris, ice and snow to reduce carbon monoxide build up.

Replace worn or damaged electrical wire and connections.

Install the proper extension cords for vehicle block heaters and install a timer rather than leave them on all night.

Tips for preventing fires from fireplaces or space heaters

Space heaters should be at least one metre (three feet) from anything that can burn like curtains, furniture and clothing. Make sure your space heater turns off automatically if it were to tip over.

Fireplaces and woodstoves should only be burning dry, well-seasoned wood to prevent soot from building up in chimneys. Make sure all ashes are cool before placing in a metal container with a lid and storing outside.

Be mindful of carbon monoxide (CO) in your home

If your vehicle is inside your garage, the garage door must be open when you start the vehicle. This prevents CO from entering your home.

The Ontario Fire Code requires smoke alarms to be installed on every storey of your home and outside all sleeping areas. Carbon monoxide alarms are required outside all sleeping areas if the home has a fuel-burning appliance, a fireplace or an attached garage.

For more information

Tony Sabatini, Chief Fire Prevention Officer

Fire Prevention, Guelph Fire

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2134

[email protected]