Have your say about sidewalks on Metcalfe Street between Lemon and Palmer streets

The City is exploring options for a sidewalk on the north/east side of Metcalfe Street between Palmer Street and Lemon Street. Currently, there is a sidewalk on the south/west side of Metcalfe only.

There are many factors that go into adding a sidewalk to a mature, built-up neighbourhood including:

safety and accessibility

engineering feasibility

traffic patterns and available road width

property lines and underground infrastructure (e.g. water mains, sewers, fiber optics cables), and

mature plantings and trees

This busy stretch of road is used by students, school buses, people accessing St. George’s Park and local residents. Pedestrian safety and accessibility are important to the City of Guelph and we want to ensure city neighbourhoods are connected while keeping their unique character.

Complete an online survey by December 13 to tell us what you value most in your neighbourhood to help us determine the best solution for this street.

These values will help guide the decision-making and preferred design for this proposed stretch of sidewalk. Once we determine a preferred option for this area, we will hold a virtual open house to share it with you and get your feedback before starting any construction.

For more information

Benita van Miltenburg, Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]