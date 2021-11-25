Guelph Shops wish book featuring over 40 local businesses now available

City and Guelph Chamber of Commerce encourage community to shop locally this season

Guelph, Ont., November 25, 2021—The City of Guelph and Guelph Chamber of Commerce have launched a Guelph Shops holiday campaign aimed at getting people to support local businesses when shopping this season. The campaign is supported by a ‘Shop Local’ investment program grant from the Government of Canada and administered by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

The Guelph Shops holiday campaign challenges residents to buy three to five products or services from Guelph-based businesses and to share what local shops, services and restaurants they’re supporting this season using #GuelphShops and #Shop3to5tothrive on social media.

“As pandemic recovery continues, we’re asking Guelphites to support our local business community this holiday season,” says Christine Chapman, manager of Economic Development at the City. “Our small businesses in particular really need our support right now and we have so many great local options whether people are shopping for gifts, buying food for holiday get togethers or dining out.”

Watch for wish book sneak peak in mailboxes

The Guelph Shops Holiday Wish Book, available online at guelphshops.ca, features more than 40 local businesses. A one-page promotion of the wish book is being delivered to mailboxes across Guelph this week.

“Local businesses are the cornerstones of our local economy and are key to a thriving and prosperous community,” says Shakiba Shayani, President & CEO of the Guelph Chamber of Commerce. “Together, we can make a difference for local businesses this holiday season to help move business recovery forward.”

Promotion of the Guelph Shops holiday campaign is itself focussed on spending locally, using local advertisers, printers, and designers to keep more dollars in the community.

Resources and activities available for businesses and residents to participate in and support the campaign include:

About Guelph Shops

Guelph Shops was created in 2020 in partnership with the Guelph Chamber of Commerce and University of Guelph to encourage residents to support local business instead of shopping online or out of town. Launched in July 2020, Guelph Shops features a local business directory and business profiles, with more shops, restaurants and services being added every month. The City is enhancing the program with videos, a holiday shopping campaign, a new Instagram channel, and more.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether it’s making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location, and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. We support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community.

About Guelph Chamber of Commerce

The Guelph Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, member-driven organization dedicated to advocating, connecting, and convening on behalf of members. As the voice of business in the Guelph community for over 190 years, they represent over 750 businesses and facilitate conversations, connections, and solutions that strengthen the economic prosperity of the community.

For more information

Kurtis Wells, Marketing and Events Coordinator

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2079

[email protected]

Amanda Henry, Director of Operations and Engagement

Guelph Chamber of Commerce

519-822-8081 extension 6

[email protected]