Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Macreo Inc.

Macreo Inc. started off as a sole proprietorship in 2005 as a part-time side business and has since gone full-time in January 2020 and recently incorporated in February 2021.

They offer professional 360 custom and Google Street View virtual tours, commercial photography, social media management, and print and digital marketing initiatives for businesses both large and small. Their client portfolio includes a diverse range of nonprofits, regional and provincial governments – local and abroad.

Macreo Inc. is located at 6 Kearney Street.

Thai Mac, owner of Macreo Inc.

Thai Mac’s family immigrated to Guelph in 1984 from Vietnam. He has been a proud Guelphite since. Thai has always been involved in the creative arts and after college started as a Graphic Designer, then Art Director, Social Media Manager and now operates Macreo Inc. full-time combining his diverse skillset to help many local businesses succeed.

Thai’s passion for marketing made it an easy decision to start the business. Several of Thai’s colleagues that owned businesses had requested assistance and that is when he realized the demand was there. For a while Thai had managed Macreo Inc. and a full-time job, thus keeping extremely busy. Seeing how his work has a positive impact on businesses is the real payoff.

Thai describes Guelph as a very welcoming community. His uncle was a boat refugee in the 1970’s and Guelph was so wonderfully generous in accepting him. Thai’s uncle was then able to start his family here and in time he was able to sponsor Thai’s parents to immigrate here.

Thai considers Guelph “the most beautiful city with the most generous and kind people and I’m humbled and blessed to call it home for almost 40 years now.”

Business background

Macreo Inc. started in Guelph in 2005.

Macreo Inc. strives to assist entrepreneurs grow their idea and establish themselves in the local business community. Thai has worked with several local clients on all of their marketing, photography, social media, and virtual tour needs.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Thai responded, “Community. Guelphites have time and again showed how caring and loving we all are in support for one another, especially during the pandemic. A close-knit community only makes our citizens bonds stronger and everyone is so supportive and welcoming.”

We also asked what makes Macreo Inc. unique.

“As a Trusted Google Street View Photographer, Macreo Inc. offers the highest quality 360 virtual tours,” replied Thai. “With close to 30 million views to date on Google contributions, many businesses from all over recognize and value the quality and creative aspects that I can offer them. I’ve done custom tours for many high-end hotels and resorts worldwide including the United States as well as the Caribbean.”

The company’s future plans are to continue offering cutting edge creative services to further help increase business client exposure.

