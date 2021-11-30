Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Consign Your Curves

Consign Your Curves opened their Guelph location in 2018. Their store front recently celebrated their third birthday with a 20-person local vendor market. The brand turns 10 next year with the hosting of the 10th Annual Consign Your Curves event; also located in Guelph.

They are Canada’s only size 12-32+ consignment store. Consign Your Curves specializes in a curated consignment experience, that also includes ethical and sustainable retail options, and small wares all made by local female identified artisans.

Consign Your Curves is located at 54 Elizabeth Street.

Carlie Roberts, owner of Consign Your Curves

Carlie Roberts is a curvy movement maker, leading women to a stylish place of self-love and fashion confidence, one consignment at a time.

She founded Consign Your Curves, Canada’s largest size inclusive consignment sale in 2013 and after adding to the closets of over 2000 women, Carlie then turned her treading hashtag into a headquarters. In 2018, she opened Consign Your Curves in Guelph making her mission permanent, for women from all over the world to experience at any time. She’s unapologetically herself and is working towards making space for the women who don’t get heard, who aren’t given options and who deserve a fashion experience worthy of posting on Instagram.

She is a fifth generation Guelphite, who proudly launched the apparel brand GUELPH Strong during the 2020 pandemic. Guelph STRONG is a reciprocity clothing line benefiting local initiatives like the Guelph Food Bank and United Way.

Business background

Consign Your Curves opened in 2018. The initial Consign Your Curves event was held out of frustration as Carlie was unable to find a store that she personally could consign her personal clothing items too. And thus, Consign Your Curves was born.

As a lifelong Guelph resident there was no other option for where to open the Consign Your Curves headquarters as she believes in this Guelph community.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Carlie responded, “Consign Your Curves is a tourist destination. We have shoppers daily who come from all over the province, and across the country to visit and shop with us. But if you do not have the support of your community, you will not be successful. Residents play a big part in word-of-mouth advertising, and support both financially but also with moral cheerleading support. Your community is only as strong as the weakest neighbour, so we all must raise each other up with support.”

We also asked what makes Consign Your Curves unique.

“What makes us unique is that we are still the ONLY plus size consignment store catering to the entire plus size platform,” replied Carlie. “Further, we have created ‘more than a store or an event’ we are a community.”

The company’s future plans include expanding the current brand into more clothing, and lifestyle options that service the Consign Your Curves community members.

Visit Consign Your Curves website to learn more about their retail options. Please follow local public health guidelines when visiting.

Guelph Shops was launched to help businesses like Consign Your Curves thrive and encourage our community to support local. If your business is interested in a Guelph Shops business spotlight, please reach out directly to bizinf[email protected].

All information within has been verified by Consign Your Curves.