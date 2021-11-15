Guelph Fire responds to fire at 7696 Wellington Road 24

Guelph, Ont., November 15, 2021 – On November 13, firefighters responded to a reported fire at 7696 Wellington Road 24. Upon arriving, firefighters found flames extending from the roof of a single-storey residence.

Guelph Fire responded with an aggressive exterior fire attack, bringing the fire under control quickly. Help was provided by Puslinch and Guelph Eramosa firefighters who assisted with water supply.

There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. Two dogs were inside the residence but escaped uninjured.

Guelph Fire investigators were contacted. The cause of the fire, along with an estimate of damage, is still under investigation.

Thank you to Guelph Police Service, Wellington detachment OPP, Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, Puslinch and Guelph/Eramosa Fire, Enbridge Gas and Hydro1 for their support and assistance.

