Getting the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood ready for the future: draft urban design concepts now available

Guelph, Ont., November 25, 2021 – The draft urban design concept for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood is now ready for you to view in a staff report to Council.

The design concept applies to portions of the eastern sections of the Ward 1 neighbourhood, along Stevenson Street, the intersection of York Road and Victoria and some residential streets off Elizabeth Street and York Road, east of Victoria Road.

Share your thoughts

Throughout December, Council will discuss the draft urban design concepts for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood. No decisions will be made in December. These meetings are an opportunity for Council to input into the finalized design concept.

Committee of the Whole, Monday, December 6 at 2 p.m.

Register as a delegate or provide written comments by 10 a.m. on Friday, December 3.

Monthly Council meeting, Monday, December 20 at 6 p.m.

Register as a delegate or provide written comments by 10 a.m. on Friday, December 17.

Additional community engagement opportunities are planned for early 2022. Keep an eye on haveyoursay.guelph.ca for updates and sign up for our engagement newsletter. The final urban design concept plan will be presented in spring 2022.

What is an urban design concept plan?

An urban design concept plan provides a vision for the future planning, development and intensification of an area, while considering:

Built forms, such as building types, heights, setbacks from streets and transitions between different types of land uses, such as between residential and industrial areas;

Public realm, such as public spaces, parks, sidewalks, including street cross-sections; and,

3D models for key areas.

The plans provide guidance for City staff to evaluate future development applications for a specified area and provide guidance, clarity and consistency for potential developers.

What does this mean for the York and Elizabeth neighbourhood?

The draft concept plans outline specific design directions for three key demonstration areas if redevelopment is proposed:

Site A: development along Stevenson Street, except for 200 Beverly Street, with a transition between employment and residential areas;

Site B: the area at and around the intersection of York Road and Victoria Road including conservation of cultural heritage resources; and,

Site C: Sloan Avenue, White Street, Beaumont Crescent, Cityview Drive South and York Road to address movement of people and cars, a potential public park and residential redevelopment.

The draft urban design concepts reflect the Council-adopted York Road-Elizabeth Street Land Use Study and are informed by community feedback gathered in 2020 and 2021.

About the project

The urban design concept plans are part of the land use study and urban design concept plan for the York Road and Elizabeth Street neighbourhood. Started in January 2020, the project includes three main tasks: the background report, the land use study−approved by Council on May 10, 2021−and the draft urban design concept, being presented in December.

The recommendations from the York Road and Elizabeth Street project align with the Shaping Guelph: Growth Management Strategy and the Official Plan Review. This work also supports the Strategic Plan: Guelph. Future ready. by making strategic investments in Guelph neighbourhoods we are building strong, vibrant, safe and healthy communities and increasing the availability of housing that meets community needs.

For more information

David deGroot, Senior Urban Designer

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2358

[email protected]