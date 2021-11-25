Full Spring Season coming to River Run Centre in 2022

Guelph’s premier arts venue presents variety of music and comedy starting in January

GUELPH, ON November 25, 2021 – River Run Centre kicks-off 2022 off with a full Spring Season featuring the best of wide range of music and comedy. Fifteen performances take the stage to round-out the first official full season after a hiatus from live events.

“We started this season off a bit slowly, but the fall shows have had a great response,” says Bill Nuhn, City of Guelph Manager, Theatres and Civic Events. River Run Centre maintains safety protocols for all of its guests. “Artists and audience have both been so receptive and cooperative. We’re excited to be heading into 2022. It’s clear that our City is ready, our performers are ready, and audiences are ready.”

Audiences will welcome back some of their favourite series featuring a mix of legendary Canadian performers, along with some of the country’s strongest rising talent.

Borealis Music Series features an eclectic mix of Canada’s best independent music. On January 14, the Andrew Collins Trio delivers an energetic interplay of instruments blending genres led by the mandolin maestro and Canadian Folk Music Award winner. On February 24, Rachel Beck promises a compelling performance with rich, haunting vocals at the core of her ethereal sound. Twin Flames completes the series on May 12, bending and blending boundaries of contemporary folk with indigenous music to create a sound inspiring unity.

On January 16, River Run’s Showcase Series presents Ballet Jörgen Canada’s masterful interpretation of the timeless classic of Romeo & Juliet. This ballet re-telling of Shakespeare’s tragic tale of love has won international acclaim across Canada, the United States, China, and Hong Kong.

Miijidaa Life Stories delivers the story behind the artist in a conversational setting including a live interview, musical performances, and an interactive Q&A. On January 19, In Conversation with Ashley MacIsaac brings this pop-rock fiddler to the stage, a dynamic performer and musician with international acclaim. Truly blending boundaries between folk and rock, Ashley MacIsaac’s stories may illuminate how he has earned his reputation as the rock and roll fiddler king.

Guelph Infiniti Music Series packs in a lineup of legends beginning with true Canadian rock and roll legend Tom Cochrane with Red Rider on February 2. This legend is still at the top of his game, continuing to explore new lyrical and musical terrain. On February 5, rock is exchanged for country with three-time winners of the Canadian Country Music Award for Group of the Year, The Washboard Union. Featuring impeccable harmonies and top-notch musicianship, The Washboard Union are also the first country band to win a JUNO for Breakthrough Group of the Year. On February 10, The Original Wailers, led by Al Anderson, who played lead guitar on several of the original classics, continue the legacy of Bob Marley with songs celebrated around the world. On February 25, A Musical Evening with Sarah Slean and Hawksley Workman brings two of Canada’s finest vocalists with soaring voices to share songs and stories from the stage. On March 26, the Legendary Downchild Blues Band delivers an electrifying blues performance second to none, which inspired the original Blues Brothers union. On April 1, the all-star series culminates with Canadian Jazz All-Stars, featuring the powerhouse ensemble of Guido Basso, Heather Bambrick, Mike Murley, Robi Botos, Dave Young, and Guelph’s own Davide Direnzo.

The Magic Music Now Series brings two chart-topping Canadian performers to the stage on February 11. Delaney Jane and Coleman Hell each boast breakthrough singles reaching top 10 lists across Canada and the United States and earning them coveted JUNO nominations.

The GuelphToday.com Comedy Series offers even more variety with a lineup of some of our country’s funniest. On February 16, Canadian-born Jeremy Hotz offers his unique brand of award-winning comedy. With a delivery all his own, Hotz is immediately recognizable with his comically confused astute observations. On February 26, Canadian Comedy Award winners and Second City alum come together for Girls Nite Out with Elvira Kurt, delivering a skilled blend of stand-up and improv skits not for the faint of heart. On April 29, the Just for Laughs Road Show delivers the best of the renowned Montreal festival’s touring acts. All shows in this comedy series involve mature content and language.

Tickets are available at varying price points for adults, patrons over 60, and patrons under 30, with children’s pricing available for Canada’s Ballet Jörgen. River Run Centre offers Pack-It-Up discount pricing for multiple ticket purchases. All tickets are available online at riverrun.ca, by calling 519-763-3000, or in person at the box office at 35 Woolwich Street in Guelph.

Richardson Wealth is the proud 21/22 Season Sponsor, continuing to support a rich, cultural landscape for the City of Guelph and its visitors. River Run Centre also gratefully acknowledges series sponsors Borealis Grille & Bar, Miijidaa Café + Bistro, Guelph Infiniti, Magic 106.1, GuelphToday.com, and partial funding from the Government of Canada.

FOR INFORMATION

Kasia Rusiniak | Program Manager, Development and Marketing

River Run Centre | City of Guelph

519-837-5662 ext. 2589

[email protected]